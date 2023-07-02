Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

