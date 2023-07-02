IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

