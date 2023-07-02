J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $207.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,437,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

