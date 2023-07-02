J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIB) Announces $0.30 Dividend

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3019 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf Price Performance

BBIB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44. J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

About J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

