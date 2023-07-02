Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Pro Medicus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.