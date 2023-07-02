Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.80 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE TS opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.