Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $146,605.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,506.94 or 0.99996080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00847228 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $148,944.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

