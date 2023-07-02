Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.22. 19,739,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,315,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

