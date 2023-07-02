Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT remained flat at $114.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.