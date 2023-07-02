Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $621,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.13. 7,889,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,833,957. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

