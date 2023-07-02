Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,124 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,199 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.54. 6,301,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,690. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

