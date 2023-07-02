Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 72 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 395,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.82. The stock had a trading volume of 167,023 shares. The firm has a market cap of $886.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.91. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

