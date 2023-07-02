Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 27,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.83. 1,923,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.