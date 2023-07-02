Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.06. 6,229,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

