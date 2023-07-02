John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 165.4% in June

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

HEQ stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.