Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda Trading Up 3.4 %

JSDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 33.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

