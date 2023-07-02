JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Reduced by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 298,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

