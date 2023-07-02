JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Declares Dividend of $0.10

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:BBSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. 13,584 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

