JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BBHY stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

