JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.80.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.1 %

SNOW opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

