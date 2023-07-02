JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 7th

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.18. 13,071 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCPI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 2,397.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,118,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

