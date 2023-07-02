JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2423 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,464 shares. The company has a market cap of $302.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

