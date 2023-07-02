JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:JMST)

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,732,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

