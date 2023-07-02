JUNO (JUNO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $112,466.89

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and approximately $112,466.89 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,942,127 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

