JUNO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,324.17 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $119,324.17 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,922,716 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

