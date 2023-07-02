JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JX Luxventure Price Performance

Shares of JXJT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. JX Luxventure has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JX Luxventure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 22.24% of JX Luxventure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

