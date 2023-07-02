Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 1,376,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.6 days.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 12,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHOTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

