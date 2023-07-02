Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FDX opened at $247.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $250.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.