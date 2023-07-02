Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $211.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.03. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

