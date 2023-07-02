Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance
KHRNF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 94,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
About Khiron Life Sciences
