Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance

KHRNF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 94,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

