Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Raised to C$215.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KXSCF. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Kinaxis Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $141.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

