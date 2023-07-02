Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KPRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 129,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,870. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.75. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

