Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,432. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

