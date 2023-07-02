Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance
OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
