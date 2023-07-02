Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. 1,058,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.34.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,201,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 587,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
