Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. 1,058,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,201,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 587,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

