KonPay Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $739,565.96 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $54.17 million and $739,565.96 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

