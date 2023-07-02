Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.27% of Kopin worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kopin by 37.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOPN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

