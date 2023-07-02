Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KTWIY traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$76.59. 356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.59. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$63.78 and a 52 week high of C$93.83.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

