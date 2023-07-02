KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ KWESW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. KWESST Micro Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWESW. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems by 121.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 98,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

