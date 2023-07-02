Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $90.59 million and $6.30 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 227,811,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

