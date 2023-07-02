L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.86

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $9.77. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 26,225 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L.S. Starrett ( NYSE:SCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 151,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.S. Starrett

(Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.