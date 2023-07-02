L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.77 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

