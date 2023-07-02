Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Price Performance

NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,823. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lands' End ( NASDAQ:LE ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $302.40 million. Lands' End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

