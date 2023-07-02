Lathrop Investment Management Corp Acquires 1,302 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

