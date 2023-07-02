Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $6.59 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IBM opened at $133.81 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

