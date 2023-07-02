Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,393 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 2.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

