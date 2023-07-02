Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 210 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 4.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.