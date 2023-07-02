Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,235.3 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

