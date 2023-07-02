Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 3,317 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 129,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,353,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,672,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

NYSE:HZO opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

