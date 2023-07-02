Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys 658 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for 1.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.09% of DaVita worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

